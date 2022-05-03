Ex-Posh boss is not a target for Lincoln City

Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson was linked with the manager’s post at Sincil Bank over the weekend when Michael Appleton revealed he was leaving the League One club after three years with the Imps.

Ferguson, a three-time promotion winner from League One with Posh, lives less than an hour’s drive from Lincoln and he has a good record of bringing young players through which is part of the manager’s job description at Sincil Bank.

But it’s understood Lincoln, having seen the success of young coaches Liam Manning and Kieran McKenna at MK Dons and Ipswich Town respectively, want to also go down that route. Ferguson is 50.