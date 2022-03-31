Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Peterborough United face a tough test this weekend as they host Middlesbrough on the return of Championship football.

Posh are in desperate need of a win, however they have failed to beat Boro since February 1994.

The visitors have scored seven goals in their previous two meetings, while Posh have zero in their last three.

If Grant McCann’s side can put an end to their miserable run against Boro then they could potentially overtake Barnsley and move within four points of safety - however would be relying on defeats for Reading and the Tykes.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. 'Several clubs' targeting Blades loanee A number of clubs are thought to be monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White during his loane spell at Bramall Lane. The midfielder has nine goals and seven assists in the Championship for Sheffield United this season. (Pete O'Rourke)

2. Bournemouth battle Premier League clubs for youngster Bournemouth are in the race to sign Charlton Athletic defender Lucas Ness. Norwich and Burnley are also keen on the 22-year-old. (Football League World)

3. QPR keeping tabs on Imps keeper QPR are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright. The 23-year-old has impressed in only six appearances for the League One club this season. (Football League World)

4. Fulham want £12m deal for Liverpool defender Fulham are hoping to prise Neco Williams away from Anfield permanently this summer after a successful loan spell. It is thought that Liverpool want up to £12 million for the right-back. (Football Insider)