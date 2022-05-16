Ivan Toney is fouled by Jarred Braithwaite during the Everton v Brentford game. Braithwaite was dismissed for the challenge. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Toney took to Twitter after Brentford’s 3-2 win at Everton in the Premier League saying: ‘And for the man that racially abused my family I’ll do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!”

Toney was involved in the 18th minute dismissal of Everton defender Jarrad Braithwaite.

And Toney wasn’t the only Brentford player to express disgust at some fans at Goodison Park.

Full-back Rico Henry said: “I never usually speak out on things that don’t physically harm me or my family, but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!

"I will do anything for them & whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable & must be investigated immediately.”