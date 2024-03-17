Joe Taylor (right) playing for Lincoln City against Posh.

The 34 year-old had scored in his three previous games for the Rams, but limped out of the big match against fellow promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers in the 21st minute with a hamstring injury.

Derby rallied to win 1-0 with a late Kane Wilson goal which moved them four points clear of the Trotters with seven games to go. Posh are a further three points behind, although they do have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby could extend that advantage next Saturday when they travel to out-of-sorts Northampton Town. No other side in the top seven is in action because of international call-ups. Cobblers have picked up just two points in their last five matches and went down 2-0 at Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

Dwight Gayle celebrates a Derby goal. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Elsewhere in League One there was a first senior hat-trick for ex-Posh striker Joe Taylor as Lincoln City continued their incredible run of form. Taylor’s treble came in a 5-0 win at home to Bristol Rovers to make it 16 goals in three games in eight days for the Imps who have moved to within two points of the play-offs on the back of a 13-match unbeaten run. Taylor has now scored eight goals in his last six matches.

Stevenage dropped out of the play-off places after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient as Oxford jumped above them following a 2-0 success at struggling Port Vale.