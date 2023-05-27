Joe Taylor shoots the ball home for Luton Town against Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Joe Taylor moved from London Road to Kenilworth Road in January despite never starting a Football League game for Posh.

It was a transfer that stunned Posh fans, but on Saturday the 20 year-old saw what would have been a winning goal for Luton against Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley ruled out for handball before nervelessly scoring his penalty in a tension-packed shootout which the Hatters edged 6-5 to reach the Premier League just nine years after playing non-league football.

Reaching the Premier League is reportedly worth £180 million.

Joe Taylor celebrates what he tought was a winning goal for Luton Town against Coventry in the Championship Final at Wembley. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Taylor scored just one goal for Posh following a move from non-league King’s Lynn Town for a nominal fee in January 2022. He netted in a 2-0 win in an EFL Cup tie at Plymouth Argyle in August.

That was one of just two starts he made for Posh. He also made 17 substitute appearances, while maintaining a healthy scoring record in Under 21 football.

Taylor made his Posh debut in a Championship fixture at Bournemouth 15 months ago.

He came on as a substitute in extra time at Wembley today and ‘scored’ from a one-on-one situation five minutes from time, but he handled the ball in the build-up.