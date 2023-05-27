News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Ex-Peterborough United striker helps Luton Town win the richest game in football

A shock £500k recruit from Peterborough United has helped Luton Town win the richest game in football.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th May 2023, 20:12 BST- 1 min read
Joe Taylor shoots the ball home for Luton Town against Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Joe Taylor shoots the ball home for Luton Town against Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Joe Taylor shoots the ball home for Luton Town against Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Joe Taylor moved from London Road to Kenilworth Road in January despite never starting a Football League game for Posh.

It was a transfer that stunned Posh fans, but on Saturday the 20 year-old saw what would have been a winning goal for Luton against Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley ruled out for handball before nervelessly scoring his penalty in a tension-packed shootout which the Hatters edged 6-5 to reach the Premier League just nine years after playing non-league football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reaching the Premier League is reportedly worth £180 million.

Joe Taylor celebrates what he tought was a winning goal for Luton Town against Coventry in the Championship Final at Wembley. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Joe Taylor celebrates what he tought was a winning goal for Luton Town against Coventry in the Championship Final at Wembley. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Joe Taylor celebrates what he tought was a winning goal for Luton Town against Coventry in the Championship Final at Wembley. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Most Popular

Taylor scored just one goal for Posh following a move from non-league King’s Lynn Town for a nominal fee in January 2022. He netted in a 2-0 win in an EFL Cup tie at Plymouth Argyle in August.

That was one of just two starts he made for Posh. He also made 17 substitute appearances, while maintaining a healthy scoring record in Under 21 football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor made his Posh debut in a Championship fixture at Bournemouth 15 months ago.

He came on as a substitute in extra time at Wembley today and ‘scored’ from a one-on-one situation five minutes from time, but he handled the ball in the build-up.

Former Posh striker Matty Godden came on as a half-time substitute and helped Coventry turn the game after Luton had dominated the first-half. He also converted a penalty in the shootout.

Related topics:Joe TaylorLuton TownLondon RoadFootball LeagueWembleyPremier LeagueKing's Lynn Town