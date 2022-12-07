Dean Holden. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Holden has held just two full-time managerial posts at Oldham and Bristol City, but has earned a fine reputation as an assistant boss at Stoke City.

He left Stoke earlier this year.

Holden is among the favourites for the job alongside former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

Charlton sacked their previous manager Ben Garner this week just six months after appointing him.

The former Bristol Rovers and Swindon boss had overseen a poor start to the season for the former Premier League side.

Charlton are currently 17th after winning just five of their 20 League One matches.

Defender Holden (43) played 67 times for Posh between 2005 & 2007. He was most recently assistant manager at Stoke City.

Posh are due at Charlton on Boxing Day for a League One game and tickets are on sale now at the Weston Homes Stadium or from www.theposhtickets.com.

Posh fans are reminded the League One match at Ipswich Town on Saturday is an all-ticket affair.

No tickets will be sold on the day of a game which kicks off at 12.30pm to avoid a clash with the World Cup quarter-finals.

Posh had sold close to 1200 tickets for the trip to Portman Road at 2pm on Wednesday.