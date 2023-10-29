News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Ex-Peterborough United player suffers racist abuse at League Two match, former Posh boy forced to step down as manager

An ex-Peterborough United player was the target of racist abuse in a League Two game on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:10 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 08:20 GMT
Omar Bogle. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.Omar Bogle. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.
Omar Bogle. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Omar Bogle, who was on loan at Posh in the second-half of the 2017-18 season, was abused after opening the scoring from the penalty spot for Newport County at Gillingham.

The fan was quickly identified and banned from Gillingham matches for life. Bogle later added a second penalty as Newport won 2-0 at Priestfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Posh star Matthew Etherington was relieved of managerial duties for Colchester United’s trip to Accrington Stanley in strange circumstances.

Etherington acted as a caretaker-manager in Colchester’s 3-2 win at Grimsby Town last midweek, but his previous club Crawley Town objected to that appointment, claiming a clause in his severance deal meant the Reds were due a compensation payment.

Most Popular

Colchester still won 1-0 with a second-half strike from former Posh forward Joe Taylor who now has seven goals for his club this season.

Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers won 1-0 at home to Grimsby yesterday. McCann was fined £500 for a red card received in a recent League Two game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another ex-Posh man Harry Beautyman scored a late winning goal for Sutton United against Bradford City. It finished 2-1.

And ex-London Road loanee Callum Morton scored both goals for Forest Green Rovers in a 2-1 win over Crawley Town.

That’s three goals in his last three games for Morton who is on loan from Salford City.

In League One ex-Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored for the second game running for Derby County at Stevenage, but Steve Evans’ side had the last laugh, winning 3-1.

Bali Mumba scored a daft own goal which Ipswich Town claim a 3-2 Championship win over Plymouth at Portman Road.

Related topics:League TwoCrawley TownCallum MortonJoe TaylorNathaniel Mendez-Laing