Ex-Peterborough United player suffers racist abuse at League Two match, former Posh boy forced to step down as manager
Omar Bogle, who was on loan at Posh in the second-half of the 2017-18 season, was abused after opening the scoring from the penalty spot for Newport County at Gillingham.
The fan was quickly identified and banned from Gillingham matches for life. Bogle later added a second penalty as Newport won 2-0 at Priestfield.
Former Posh star Matthew Etherington was relieved of managerial duties for Colchester United’s trip to Accrington Stanley in strange circumstances.
Etherington acted as a caretaker-manager in Colchester’s 3-2 win at Grimsby Town last midweek, but his previous club Crawley Town objected to that appointment, claiming a clause in his severance deal meant the Reds were due a compensation payment.
Colchester still won 1-0 with a second-half strike from former Posh forward Joe Taylor who now has seven goals for his club this season.
Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers won 1-0 at home to Grimsby yesterday. McCann was fined £500 for a red card received in a recent League Two game.
Another ex-Posh man Harry Beautyman scored a late winning goal for Sutton United against Bradford City. It finished 2-1.
And ex-London Road loanee Callum Morton scored both goals for Forest Green Rovers in a 2-1 win over Crawley Town.
That’s three goals in his last three games for Morton who is on loan from Salford City.
In League One ex-Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored for the second game running for Derby County at Stevenage, but Steve Evans’ side had the last laugh, winning 3-1.
Bali Mumba scored a daft own goal which Ipswich Town claim a 3-2 Championship win over Plymouth at Portman Road.