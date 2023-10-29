Omar Bogle. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Omar Bogle, who was on loan at Posh in the second-half of the 2017-18 season, was abused after opening the scoring from the penalty spot for Newport County at Gillingham.

The fan was quickly identified and banned from Gillingham matches for life. Bogle later added a second penalty as Newport won 2-0 at Priestfield.

Former Posh star Matthew Etherington was relieved of managerial duties for Colchester United’s trip to Accrington Stanley in strange circumstances.

Etherington acted as a caretaker-manager in Colchester’s 3-2 win at Grimsby Town last midweek, but his previous club Crawley Town objected to that appointment, claiming a clause in his severance deal meant the Reds were due a compensation payment.

Colchester still won 1-0 with a second-half strike from former Posh forward Joe Taylor who now has seven goals for his club this season.

Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers won 1-0 at home to Grimsby yesterday. McCann was fined £500 for a red card received in a recent League Two game.

Another ex-Posh man Harry Beautyman scored a late winning goal for Sutton United against Bradford City. It finished 2-1.

And ex-London Road loanee Callum Morton scored both goals for Forest Green Rovers in a 2-1 win over Crawley Town.

That’s three goals in his last three games for Morton who is on loan from Salford City.

In League One ex-Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored for the second game running for Derby County at Stevenage, but Steve Evans’ side had the last laugh, winning 3-1.