Omar Bogle scores from the penalty spot for Newport County v Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Striker Bogle spent a less than impressive couple of months at Posh in 2018, scoring just once in the famous ‘win in the snow’ against Walsall.

But he scored twice and set up the other goal for Newport County in a 3-0 home win over the injury ravaged Cobblers yesterday.

Cobblers remain second, but just a point ahead of Carlisle and Stevenage, although the latter also dropped points at home against Colchester United much to the irritation no doubt of their former Posh boss Steve Evans.

Also in League Two another Posh loan flop George Moncur scored his eigth goal of the season as leaders Leyton Orient closed in on the title with a fine 2-0 win at Salford City, ex-Posh striker Tom Nicholls scored the only goal of the game for Gillingham at home to Doncaster and Danny Lloyd was on the mark for bottom club Rochdale in a 3-2 win over Walsall at Sporland.

In the Championship former Posh star Britt Assombalonga scored the second goal of his second spell at Watford, but the Hornets lost 3-2 at home to Huddersfield Town.

And ex-London Road loanee Conor Coventry claimed an assist in a 3-1 win for Rotherham United over West Bromwich Albion.

