Joe Ward of Peterborough United in action with Bali Mumba of Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mumba endured a disappointing loan spell at Championship level with Posh last season despite scoring on his debut in an FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers.

But the 21 year-old Norwich City full-back has thrived on loan with the Pilgrims. He was outstanding in a 2-0 win over Posh at Home Park in August and has scored five times from his defensive role this season.

Mumba missed the Papa John’s Trophy penalty shootout semi-final win over Cheltenham on Tuesday with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play tomorrow.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has ordered his players to put an April Wembley appearance to one side as they seek to consolidate their push for automatic promotion. The Pilgrims are second, eight points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town.

Schumacher said: “Everybody enjoyed the semi-final win. It was a good night and one that we will remember for a long time. I couldn't sleep much Tuesday night, but I was quickly over it and ready to go for the weekend.

"If you don't move on to the next game quick then you would be foolish. We have got a tough game now at Peterborough and we have to plan for that one.

"They have been a little bit up and down, but they are a really strong team, and have been for years in this division.

"It's going to be a hard game. It's going to be different to what we have experienced over the last two games because they won't just sit behind the ball and try to get 11 men to defend.

"They will always pose a good attacking threat so we will have to make sure we do our defending well, and cause them a problem when we have the ball if we can.