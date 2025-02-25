Ex-Peterborough United man scores as Under 21s are beaten heavily

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Ryan Broom (right). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ryan Broom (right). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ryan Broom (right). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
A very Peterborough United team were thumped 5-0 at Fleetwood Town in a Professional Development Under 21 League game on Tuesday afternoon.

Under 18 player Joe Davies saw a penalty saved when the score was only 1-0 in the first-half.

Former Posh player Ryan Broom was among the scorers for Fleetwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defeat left Posh 7th of 11 teams in the Northern half of the division.

The Under 21s are next in league action at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, March 7.

Posh: Westcott, Freeman (sub trialist, 46 mins), Gjambo, Sumnall, Claxton (sub Mendonca, 62 mins), Campbell, Fox (sub Holley, 78 mins),, Davies (sub McWilliams-Marcano, 62 mins) Young, Sykut, Changunda. Unused sub Sakalas.

Related topics:Ryan BroomFleetwood TownSheffield Wednesday
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice