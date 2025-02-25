Ex-Peterborough United man scores as Under 21s are beaten heavily
A very Peterborough United team were thumped 5-0 at Fleetwood Town in a Professional Development Under 21 League game on Tuesday afternoon.
Under 18 player Joe Davies saw a penalty saved when the score was only 1-0 in the first-half.
Former Posh player Ryan Broom was among the scorers for Fleetwood.
The defeat left Posh 7th of 11 teams in the Northern half of the division.
The Under 21s are next in league action at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, March 7.
Posh: Westcott, Freeman (sub trialist, 46 mins), Gjambo, Sumnall, Claxton (sub Mendonca, 62 mins), Campbell, Fox (sub Holley, 78 mins),, Davies (sub McWilliams-Marcano, 62 mins) Young, Sykut, Changunda. Unused sub Sakalas.