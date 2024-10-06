Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Peterborough United striker Matt Godden scored the only goal as Charlton Athletic became the first side to beat title favourites Birmingham City in a League One match this season.

Remarkably, after the game, Blues boss Chris Davies made reference to the ‘fortune’ Charlton spent on new players in the summer! Birmingham spent over £30 million on their squad this season including a division record fee on striker Jay Stansfield.

Second-placed Wrexham are now within two points of Birmingham after a 4-1 romp at home to Northampton Town. Ex-Posh man Jack Marriott scored his fifth goal of the season for the winners in this game.

Bolton’s winning run ended at three matches after they were surprisingly held 2-2 at home by struggling Shrewsbury Town. The Shrews led 2-0 at the break, but ex-Posh loanee Kyle Dempsey delivered a goal and an assist for the Trotters. Bolton manager Ian Evatt was sent off after the final whistle.

Peter KIoso. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

EX-POSH WATCH

Peter Kioso celebrated a first international call-up for DR Congo with an assist in Oxford United’s 1-1 Championship draw at Portsmouth. The hosts dropped goalkeeper Will Norris from their matchday squad after the 6-1 drubbing at Stoke City in midweek. Siriki Dembele missed a great chance to win the game for Oxford in the closing stages.

Harrison Burrows was an unused substitute for unbeaten Sheffield United as they beat Luton Town 2-0 in the Championship at Bramall Lane. Ephron Mason-Clark still awaits his first Coventry City goal. He was taken off after 57 minutes of a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics came on for the final 20 minutes of Ipswich Town’s 4-1 Premier League loss at West Ham United.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (left) and Kyle Dempsey of Bolton Wanderers. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

On-loan Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow made his Dagenham & Redbridge debut in a 1-0 National League defeat at Yeovil Town who are managed by former Posh boss Mark Cooper. Idris Kanu was a late substitute in a 3-1 win over Boston United for whom Posh loanee Pemi Aderoju came on for the final 20 minutes. Aderoju has yet to score for Boston in 12 appearances, although most have been from the substitutes’ bench.

Dwight Gayle was another 20-minute substitute man as Hibernian lost 2-1 at home to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Centre-back Kelvin Langmead has retired from competitive football at the age of 39. He played 41 times for Posh in a near two-year spell between 2010-2012.