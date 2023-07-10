Kell Watts in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 23-year-old Newcastle United defender was a member of Wigan Athletic’s 2021-22 League One-winning side, during a hugely-successful season-long loan spell and the Latics are understood to be chasing him again, according to the PT’s sister title Wigan Today.

But he made just 10 appearances for Posh last term despite spending the entire season at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Watts spent the first couple of months recuperating from knee ligament surgery and then suffered a serious hamstring injury soon after Darren Ferguson returned to manage Posh in January.

Matt Godden after scoring for Coventry at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh tried to return Watts to Newcastle, but the Premier League club refused to waive the loan arrangements. His last game for Posh was the 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers on January 1.

Meanwhile the Coventry Telegraph reports interest from League One title favourites Derby County in the Sky Blues’ ex-Posh striker Matty Godden.