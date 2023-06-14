Will Norris in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Some League One clubs had already announced signings before then most notably Stevenage.

The third tier newcomers managed by Steve Evans have picked up Nathan Thompson following his release his Posh as well as midfielders Nick Freeman and Alex McDonald from Wycombe and Gillingham respectively.

Evans famously signed 23 players in his 11 months in charge at Posh.

Goalkeeper Will Norris, who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Posh from Burnley, has now joined League One rivals Portsmouth on a three-year contract following his release from Turf Moor.

Norris kept 11 clean sheets in 24 appearances for Posh last season.

Pompey have also signed versatile defender Conor Shaugnessy from League One side Burton Albion, and they have been linked with a move for Bournemouth forward Christian Saydee who spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

Attacking midfielder Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has moved to Lincoln from Pompey for an undisclosed fee. The Imps have also signed midfielder Alistair Smith from Sutton United on a free transfer.

Port Vale have signed midfielder Tom Sang from Cardiff City.

Oxford United have captured highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Reuben Rodrigues on a free from Notts County.