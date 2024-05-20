Goalkeeper Josh Tibbetts in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

A former Peterborough United goalkeeper helped his team into European football for the first time over the weekend.

Josh Tibbetts was in goal for Caernarfon Town as they beat Penybont FC 3-1 in the Welsh Premier League play-off final to make it into the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference. Former Posh promotion hero Mark Little was in the Penybont team, but went off at half-time with his team 3-0 down.

Tibbetts moved to Posh from Birmingham in May 2017 when Grant McCann was managing at London Road. He’d spent 11 years in the St Andrew’s Academy, but lasted just a year at Posh without making a senior appearance and drifted into non-league football.

Posh currently have a young goalkeeper, Bastian Smith, on trial from Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth News.

