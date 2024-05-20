Ex-Peterborough United goalkeeper set to appear in Europe, Pompey youngster on trial at Posh and the former London Road men now available for nothing
Josh Tibbetts was in goal for Caernarfon Town as they beat Penybont FC 3-1 in the Welsh Premier League play-off final to make it into the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference. Former Posh promotion hero Mark Little was in the Penybont team, but went off at half-time with his team 3-0 down.
Tibbetts moved to Posh from Birmingham in May 2017 when Grant McCann was managing at London Road. He’d spent 11 years in the St Andrew’s Academy, but lasted just a year at Posh without making a senior appearance and drifted into non-league football.
Posh currently have a young goalkeeper, Bastian Smith, on trial from Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth News.
Ex-Posh players Dwight Gayle (Derby), Flynn Clarke (Norwich), Tommy Rowe (Doncaster) and Nathanael Ogbeta (Swansea) have all been released by their clubs. Ogbeta could become of interest to Posh should they sell skipper Harrison Burrows.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.