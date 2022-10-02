Steven Benda playing for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Benda saved a penalty from Karlan Grant late in the game at the Hawthorns when the scores were locked at 2-2 and the visitors were soon down the other end to grab an 89th minute winner.

In League One former Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton scored direct from a free kick as Accrington Stanley beat Morecambe 3-1 to claim a third win on the spin and Reece Brown bagged his second goal of the season for Forest Green Rovers, but they lost a topsy turvey game 3-2 at fellow strugglers Burton Albion. Forest Green are at Posh on October 11.

Ex-Posh youth team player Jevani Brown bagged his seventh goal of the season from the penalty spot for Exeter City as they drew 2-2 at home to Bristol Rovers. Brown is just one goal behind Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in the race for the League One golden boot.

Jevani Brown. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

In League Two another old Posh youth team player Josh Davison scored both goals for AFC Wimbledon in a 2-1 win over Colchester and Omar Bogle netted from the spot as Newport County won 2-1 at leaders Leyton Orient to end the Os unbeaten start to the season.

Ex-Posh manager Steve Evans has steered Stevenage into third place. They won 2-1 at his old club Crawley yesterday.