Dean Holden in action for Posh.

Holden (43) was appointed Charlton boss this week and his first official game in charge is the Boxing Day League One fixture against Posh.

The Londoners seem to have been inspired by his appointment as they left some ropey League One form behind on Wednesday night to knock Premier League Brighton out of the EFL Cup on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Before that match Holden told the Charlron club website: “It’s fair to say the fans are unhappy at the minute,” Holden said. “It’s my job to get them coming back through the turnstiles, excited to come and see a Charlton Athletic team play again.

“It’s a hugely proud moment. I’m privileged and excited. It is a fantastic club with a great history and steeped in tradition. I remember the time in the Premier League as I was growing up watching it.

“It’s a brilliant football club. It’s in a position at the moment which is not where we want it to be. My job is to come in and, particularly in the short term, improve performances and results to get us away from the danger zone and higher up the table.

"There’s work to be done, but not everything is broken. Clearly there are changes which need to be made. We need to give the players belief.”

Defender Holden played 67 times for Posh between 2005 and 2007, scoring four goals.

Holden has previously managed at Oldham Athletic and Bristol City.

