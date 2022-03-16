Peterborough United host Swansea City tonight.

Posh could make it three games unbeaten following draws against Bournemouth and Stoke City over the past week.

The Championship club will host Swansea City at 7:45pm, with the Swans currently sat in 16th place.

Russell Martin’s side have been very inconsistent this season and most recently lost 5-1 to Fulham, followed by a narrow defeat to Blackpool.

Posh will be keen to cause Swansea another upset and will certainly need to if they are to boost their survival hopes.

They currently sit seven points from safety at the bottom of the table, however they have games in hand over the teams above.

