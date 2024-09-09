Evie Driscoll-King celebrates her late winner for Posh Women. Photo Darren Wiles.

An Evie Driscoll-King header three minutes from time preserved the perfect playing record of Peterborough United Women at the Abbey Lawn on Sunday.

Driscoll-King powered home substitute Lauren Wilshaw’s precise set-piece to seal a 2-1 win over Boldmere St Michaels and make it four wins out of four for Posh in Midlands Division One of the National League. Tara Kirk had earlier given Posh a 21st minute lead with the visitors equalising 12 minutes from time.

Posh remain second behind Loughborough Lightning ahead of another home game against Sutton Coldfield at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (September 15, 2pm).

Niamh Reynolds almost gave Posh the lead from a Katie Middleton cut back two minutes before Kirk did strike. Again Middleton was involved as she was played through by Renai Bennett and her pass was converted comfortably by Kirk.

Tara Kirk celebrates her goal for Posh Women Boldmere St Michaels. Photo Darren Wiles.

A Kirk header was well blocked by the visiting defence, Bennett skimmed the crossbar and Reynolds was denied by some strong defending as Posh stayed in control for the rest of the first-half.

Substitute Emma-Mai Bale headed just wide after the break before Boldmere found their 78th minute leveller with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area.

But that merely provoked Posh back into positive action and after Megan Lawlor had seen a shot well saved substitute Wilshaw and Driscoll-King combined to grab the late winner.

Posh: Neive Corry, Hannah Dawbarn, Niamh Connor (sub Edyn Osker, 65 mins), Evie Driscoll-King, Emily Sharpe, Niamh Reynolds (sub Poppie Brown, 65 mins), Megan Lawlor, Katie Middleton (sub Lauren Wilshaw, 59 mins), Keir Perkins (sub Frankie Pim, 79 mins), Tara Kirk (sub Emma-Mai Bale, 59 mins), Renai Bennett.

Posh Under 18s delivered a stunning Professional Development League performance to beat QPR 6-0 on Saturday morning. Bolu Shofowoke (2), Luca Mendonca (2), Max Beech & Joe Davies scored the goals.