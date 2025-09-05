Everything points to a tough afternoon for Peterborough United at Huddersfield Town, big match factfile is here

Tom Lees in action for Posh against Orient on Tuesday night. Photo David Lowndes.

The task facing Peterborough United at Huddersfield Town on Saturday is laid bare by the selection dilemma facing home manager Lee Grant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant, a former goalkeeper at Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley among others, has taken to his first head coaching job well at the Accu Stadium, albeit with the help of considerable financial backing.

‘The Terriers’ are currently 6th in League One with 4 wins and 2 defeats in 6 matches, but they have been formidable at home winning all three games, against Orient, Doncaster and Stevenage without conceding a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That didn’t stop Grant bringing in a couple of signings on loan from higher level clubs on transfer deadline day. Winger Will Alves has arrived from Leicester City and forward Zépiqueno Redmond moved from Aston Villa. The latter is a Dutch youth international who was released by Feyenoord at the end of last season after a handful of first-team appearances.

Joe Taylor (left) in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

“I will look at them both and make decisions on selection after that,” Grant told his local press. “I have be mindful of their ages and their fitness levels.”

OTHERS TO WATCH

Former Charlton and Birmingham striker Alfie May is the most obvious forward threat and, a player who was introduced to the Football League by Darren Ferguson, has a good record of scoring against his old boss.

May has scored just twice for his new club so far this season and one was a penalty. Ex-Posh striker Joe Taylor has 4 goals, also including one penalty, as well as a brace in Tuesday night’s 6-2 Vertu Trophy win over Newcastle United Under 21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor didn’t make a single EFL start for Posh, but was used from the substitutes’ bench 12 times without scoring. He started 2 League Cup ties and scored in one of them, in a 2-0 win at Plymouth.

First-choice goalkeeper Owen Goodman was sent off in last Saturday’s 3-1 League One loss at Barnsley so will be suspended against Posh, but understudy Lee Nicholls is a strong replacement.

REFEREE

Experienced official Martin Coy will referee the game in Huddersfield. Coy last took charge of a Posh match in December, 2023, a 2-1 League One win at Shrewsbury Town.

PAST MATCHES

Posh will seek to repeat last season’s surprise 1-0 win at the Accu Stadium courtesy of a Hector Kyprianou header. That was a 4th win in this fixture for Posh who have also lost 4 times in 12 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last Huddersfield win arrived in a Championship match in March, 2022 when the hosts scored twice in the first 7 minutes on the way to a 3-0 win. A certain Tom Lees scored twice from corners that night.

PLAYED FOR BOTH CLUBS

Centre-back Lees made his Posh debut in last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Exeter City. That was his first competitive outing since suffering a knee injury playing for Huddersfield in February.

Current Posh squad member Donay O’Brien-Brady moved to London Road from Huddersfield in August 2023. He didn’t make a senior appearance for the Yorkshire club. He signed a fresh 3-year Posh contract in August 2024.

Goalkeeper John Turner is another to have played for both clubs.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 21/4 with Sky Bet to win at Huddersfield tomorrow. The hosts are 4-9 and the draw is priced at 3-1.