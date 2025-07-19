Everything from 5/10 to 7/10 in the PT's Peterborough United player ratings

Sam Hughes in action for Posh at Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United’s players put in a decent shift in winning 1-0 at National League Boston United in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The first PT player ratings of the summer are in using the following key…

10/10 Perfection, 9/10 Outstanding, 8/10 Very good, 7/10 Good, 6/10 Solid, 5/10 Poor, 4/10 Awful

ALEX BASS

Looks competent and consistent which after some of goalkeeper lapses of the last couple of seasons Posh would probably take. Commanded his penalty area in this game and very comfortable with the ball at his feet. One excellent tip-over save in the second-half….7

JAMES DORNELLY

Didn’t always get on the same wavelength as fellow right-sided player Declan Frith so passes went astray too often. One strong, important tackle in the first-half, but a lot of crosses came in from his side of the defence towards the end...5.5

HARLEY MILLS

A lot of quality on the ball is expected from this left-back whenever he in possession. It wasn’t always there against Boston. A couple of dangerous crosses were sent in from his side of the defence by Boston in the first-half…5.5

SAM HUGHES

A rock-solid defensive effort in his hour on the pitch. A couple of weak passes in the first-half, but also a couple of well thought-out precise ones as well…6.5

LUCCA MENDONCA

Very assured from the teenage central defender. Timed his challenges well on the most part and generally used the ball efficiently…7

JOE ANDREWS

Played in front of the back four and worked tirelessly. Looked a bit rushed in possession at times – 6.

BRANDON KHELA

This midfielder is an impressive athlete. He was very prominent in the early stages and created the only goal of the game by not giving up on an overhit pass and then by picking out the goalscorer. He carried the ball well, although his passes didn't always find their intended targets...7

RYAN DE HAVILLAND

He played in the most advanced role of the three midfielders. He was always busy and always looking for the ball. Delivered some decent crosses from corners, but didn’t link the midfield and forward players effectively...6

DECLAN FRITH

As stated the right-sided forward didn’t gel with the right back. Quiet before the break until a late curling shot. A couple of good breaks in the second-half, but he missed the target when he had the chance to score...5.5

ABRAHAM ODOH

A very mixed bag in the first-half, but more consistent after the break when he struck the crossbar with a deflected shot. Both wide players were caught offside too often...6

GUSTAV LINDGREN

The centre-forward took up the perfect position to score the only goal of the game. He did other facets of the centre forward’s role well at times. He laid the ball off accurately and his movement was good as usual...7.

SUB

Fabian Claxton (for Hughes, 63 mins) 6.