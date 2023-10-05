Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday nigh, Posh conceded a 95th minute equaliser away at Carlisle after dominating much of the game without adding to their lead.

It was the second midweek in a row Posh had let a game slip in stoppage time after Mansfield were allowed back into the game late and went onto knock Posh out of the EFL Cup on penalites.

After the Carlisle draw, Kieran Scarff- who was once again on media duties on Thursday- blamed naivety for Posh’s failure to kill the game off.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure after Carlisle United score a late equalising goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “The players are fully aware that scoring goals is the responsibility of everyone at certain points of the game.

"The more attacking players are naturally who we would look at in the game but there are opportunities for other players- as you saw the other night with Ronnie getting on the scoresheet at long last. It’s a responsibility for everyone at certain moments of the games.

“It’s a real frustration because we’re showing such domination at times with the ball, getting into good areas and creating good chances. We’ve just got to keep working with the players

“It’s just those little bits and pieces in the last third that are holding us back at the minute and has already been said by Ronnie, somebody could get be on the end of a good hiding. That’s how the players feel. They’ve got the confidence and belief in themselves.

“Our job is to maintain that with them and support the momentum they’ve got and carry those improvements through.”

Despite Posh’s issues in killing off games at times and failure to hold onto leads at times this season, they still sit sixth in the table.

Scarff though is keen to see Posh start to unlock some more of their potential.

He added: “We’re sufficiently pleased so far, you always want a bit more and we feel that could and should be the case.

"We are in a a good position, it’s important now that we continue our momentum over the last few games and take that into Saturday.

“There’s a real tightness in the league this year, compared to last and the emphasis is on ua so maintain our run and really start to push ourselves on.”