There are some cracking grounds in League One once again next season, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.

Reading, the DW Stadium and Blackpool join the league with stadiums that have all hosted Premier League football along with the likes of Pride Park, The Valley and the University of Bolton Stadium.

Next season the total capacity in League One will be 366,616 with a league capacity average of 14,665.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

1 . Highbury Stadium (Fleetwood Town) 5,327 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2 . Lamex Stadium (Stevenage) 6,722 Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3 . The Pirelli Stadium (Burton Albion) 6,912 Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4 . Whaddon Road (Cheltenham Town) 7,066 Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales