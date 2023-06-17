Every League One stadium ranked by capacity and how Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium compares to Cambridge United, Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City- picture gallery
Reading, the DW Stadium and Blackpool join the league with stadiums that have all hosted Premier League football along with the likes of Pride Park, The Valley and the University of Bolton Stadium.
Next season the total capacity in League One will be 366,616 with a league capacity average of 14,665.
But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.
(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)
