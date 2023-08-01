News you can trust since 1948
Every League One club’s promotion odds with Betfair and the value you can get on Peterborough United, Reading, Blackpool, Derby County and Barnsley ahead of the opening day - picture gallery

Peterborough United are rated as 3/1 shots to go up with Betfair.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:07 BST

Derby (6/4) and Barnsley (5/2) are the favourites to gain promotion, while Bolton are 11/4.

Other contenders for promotion include Portsmouth and Reading.

At the other end, Carlisle and Fleetwood are 6/4 joint favourites to get relegated, with Northampton, Cheltenham and Wigan all 7/4 to go down

20/1

1. Stevenage

20/1 Photo: Dan Istitene

20/1

2. Cheltenham Town

20/1 Photo: Dan Mullan

18/1

3. Carlisle United

18/1 Photo: Paul Harding

16/1

4. Burton Albion

16/1 Photo: Nathan Stirk

