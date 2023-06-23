News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have won six of their last 10 opening day games.

Every League One club's opening day record for the last ten seasons and how Peterborough United, Reading, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Bristol Rovers fare - picture gallery

Peterborough United face a tough start to the season at Reading.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jun 2023, 07:01 BST

History suggests they will go their with confidence having won six of their last ten opening day fixtures.

The Royals are not quite as sparkling on matchday one, with just three wins over the last decade.

Between losing 2-0 at home to Rotherham in a third tier game in 1976 and losing 2-1 at Leicester City in the old Division One in 1993, Posh were unbeaten in 16 consecutive opening day fixtures.

Bristol Rovers are the worst team in the league, having won NONE of their past ten opening day fixtures.

That is according to research by the OLBG group.

Here is the record for every League One side over the last ten seasons.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

W 2 D 1 L 7

1. Barsnley

W 2 D 1 L 7 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

W4 D3 L 3

2. Blackpool

W4 D3 L 3 Photo: Cameron Smith

W2 D4 L4

3. Bolton Wanderers

W2 D4 L4 Photo: George Wood

W0 D 2 L8

4. Bristol Rovers

W0 D 2 L8 Photo: Dan Mullan

