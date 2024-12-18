Goodison Park. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Peterborough United sold over 1,300 tickets for the FA Cup tie at Everton in the first two days of sales.

Posh have an allocation of 2,976 tickets for the third round match which takes place on Thursday, January 9 because the convenience of BBC iPlayer trumps the needs of travelling supporters.

The Posh priority points system has been in place and from 10am today (Wednesday) those with 500 or points or more can purchase tickets from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

From 10am on Thursday, December 19 300 points or more are required and from 10am on Friday, December 20 100 points or more are needed. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Monday, December 23. If Posh sell out they will not be requesting more tickets for the club’s first visit to Goodison Park.

The FA has confirmed VAR will not be in operation at any third round ties. In previous years VAT has been used at Premier League grounds so Posh will be spared endless delays followed by the likelihood of inexplicable decisions at Everton.