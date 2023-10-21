Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mason-Clark’s delightful finish in first-half added time had given Posh a 2-1 interval lead, but he then headed a free-kick just past the hour mark past his own goalkeeper as the Chairboys gained the point their second-half display warranted.

The visitors had taken the lead on 35 minutes through Brandon Hanlon which sparked a frenzy of action. Joel Randall dragged Posh level direct from a corner before Mason-Clark became the game’s pivotal figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a result both sides would probably see as a decent one, although Posh were furious they weren’t awarded a late penalty when Peter Kioso went down in the area. Posh boss Darren Ferguson was angry enough to pick up a yellow card from referee Andrew Kitchen, not the most popular official in these parts after one astonishing non-decision last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Randall's corner sails straight into the net for Posh against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The only selection dilemma facing Posh concerned the wide right attacking position and Ferguson plumped for David Ajiboye over Kwame Poku, a decision easy to justify given the respective impacts they made last time out.

Wycombe were unchanged from the side that thumped Fleetwood Town in their last outing which meant former Posh men Ryan Tafazolli and Kieran Sadlier were on the substitutes’ bench.

Joe Low, a centre-back on loan from Bristol City and the son of former Posh promotion winner Josh Low, did start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe almost scored in the second minute from a corner, but Dale Taylor headed straight at Nicholas Bilokapic from close range.

Posh settled down and knocked the ball about impressively, even though chief playmaker Hector Kyprianou was closely marked.

Posh found joy out wide and fine crosses from Harrison Burrows and Jonson Clarke-Harris just eluded onrushing teammates as did a short corner taken to Randall whose cross was deflected just out of Kyprianou’s reach.

The visitors saw little of the ball in this period, but almost broke away to score in the 20th minute when a simple pass sent Brandon Hanlon racing through. Bilokapic made a crucial tackle on the edge of the penalty area, but he was beaten by the same player 10 minutes before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a completely avoidable goal as a free-kick on half way was initially won by Ronnie Edwards, but Posh reacted poorly to the loose ball and two touches later and Hanlon had enough time and space to score comfortably.

Posh didn’t respond well at first as a weak Bilokapic pass was almost intercepted, but they equalised on 40 minutes in unusual circumstances.

After waiting two years for his first Posh goal in the Football League, Randall now has two in two games as his corner sailed over Wycombe ‘keeper Max Stryjek and into the net.

Mason-Clark had won that set-piece, but he made even more impressive contribution as the half entered added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit to Ajiboye who ignored a simple pass down the line to move inside and slip the ball to Mason-Clark. He teases his marker before curling into the corner from 20 yards for a fabulous goal.

Posh may have felt they had Wycombe where they wanted them, but the visitors dominated the opening exchanges of the second half.

Bilokapic made a fine tip-over save from a Taylor shot in the first minute and there were a couple of scares in the home penalty area before the Posh ‘keeper almost presented Wycombe with an equaliser.

His underhit pass out of his own area was asking for trouble and it duly arrived. Killian Phillips made a hash of his shot though and Josh Knight made an easy goalline save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Posh didn’t survive for much longer. Edwards gave away a soft free kick which was whipped in by Luke Leahy and diverted into the net by Mason-Clark.

There was still half an hour to play and Posh were rocking, but a change of shape and two substitutions calmed them down. Posh went to wing-backs with Zak Sturge and Kioso providing the width, and found some good positions without finding the right cross.

Wycombe had another glorious chance to win the game when Taylor escaped beyond the Posh defence and the ball fell kindly to Phillips who couldn’t find a way past Knight with Bilokapic stranded.

And then with five minutes to go came what will be the main talking point. Knight kept a Posh set-piece alive and Kioso certainly beat Chris Forino to the ball before falling to the ground under contact, not enough contact for Mr Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unusually for them. Wycombe didn’t indulge in any blatant time-wasting until four minutes of added time and yet they almost nicked a winner.

Sturge’s backpass wasn’t brilliant, but Bilokapic should have hoofed it clear. Instead substitute Sam Vokes blocked it and almost bundled the ball home.

It was almost a dramatic finish to a splendid contest, but a draw was probably the fairest outcome.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Peter Kioso, Harrison Burrows (sub Romoney Crichlow, 64 mins), Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Joel Randall (sub Kwame Poku, 81 mins), David Ajiboye (sub Zak Sturge, 64 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Ryan De Havilland, Jacob Wakeling, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Wycombe: Max Stryjek, Harry Boyes, Chris Forino, Joe Low, Josh Scowen, Luke Leahy, Killian Phillips (sub Kieran Sadlier 90 + 4 mins), , Jasper Pattenden (sub David Wheeler, 80 mins), Brandon Hanlon (sub Gareth McCleary, 80 mins), Dale Taylor (sub Sam Vokes 90 + 3 mins), Freddie Potts.

Unused subs: Franco Ravizzoli, Ryan Tafazolli, Richard Keogh.

Goals: Posh – Randall (40 mins), Mason-Clark (45 + 1 min).

Wycombe – Hanlon (35 mins), Mason-Clark (61 mins, og),

Cautions: Posh – Knight (foul), Ferguson (manager, dissent).

Referee: Andrew Kitchen 7