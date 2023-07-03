The forward is preparing for his second season at EFL level after making a strong impression with ten goals in his maiden campaign.

He put his fine form down in part to the help of the club's coaching team but also the help of fellow former Barnet player Jack Taylor and now hopes to do the same for the latest arrival from The Hive, Ryan De Havilland.

The midfielder played 16 times with Mason-Clark in the season before last before the latter made the move to the Posh in the summer.

Ephron Mason-Clark is hoping to be a positive influence on Peterborough United's new signings. Photo: Joe Dent.

Mason-Clark said: “Everybody’s time is different and I had to make sure that when I got the opportunity I took it and I carried on working as hard as I could for not only myself but my teammates.

“My goal vs Accrington was one of my biggest highlights last year not just because of the goal but my family and friends were in the stadium which was really nice.

“There’s always room for improvement. I have other goals and aspirations for this coming season but I need to work hard on and off the pitch.

“Being thrown in at the deep end- training one day then being at Derby away the next- was a good stepping-stone for me, especially from where I came from. Being thrown in was a positive for me.”

“I can use my experience to help Ryan, there are similarities with how it was with me and Jack Taylor last season. Jack pushed me a lot and I can do the same thing with Ryan.

“It will help both our games to have a familiar face and someone we’ve played with before. It’ll be a good link-up for the future.

Mason-Clark is also a close friend of another fellow new arrival, centre-half Romoney Crichlow, and played a part in convincing his friend to join the club.

When asked about the pair's bond, he said: “I’ve played against Rom when he was at Hartlepool and one of my best friends Josh (Koroma) was at Huddersfield and I ended up forming a friendship group with those guys during the Covid season on PlayStation when you couldn’t do anything else and playing football when we could.

"We’re really close so having Rom in the team is really good.

“Just in my opinion, it’s a good fresh start for him. He’s been on so many loans and coming here on a permanent deal is going to boost his confidence and help the whole team’s game.”