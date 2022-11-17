Ephron Mason-Clark shoots for goal against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ephron Mason-Clark has credited the influence of his family and the players around him for helping to keep him grounded during his impressive run of form for Posh.

The summer signing from Barnet only played a bit-part role until he was given his first league start at Oxford last month- he got two assists on that day and since then, he has not looked back.

On Wednesday (November 17), he scored his third of the season, which meant he netted in back-to-back games for the first time for the club.

The goal itself was an impressive two-touch finish after he had made a run in behind the Salford centre-backs and was picked out perfectly by Kwame Poku.

Speaking after the win, he said: “

“It was a good night for me but the whole team and the travelling fans as a collective. I’m happy with the win.

“Working with players like Kwame and getting to know the positives in his game, I feel like we can really complement each other. That run and that ball he played works all the time and I’m happy to work with players like that.

"I just feel like having the players I do around me and having my family as well is keeping me grounded. On the training ground, I focus on working hard and learning as much as I can. You’re always learning, no matter how old you are.

“Football is a weird game, one week you’re doing well and the next you’re not so it’s just about being calm and collected throughout any phase I’m going through on and off the pitch.”

Mason-Clark scored the opener but the 3-0 win was sealed by two excellent goals from Jack Marriott; the first coming from a corner and the second a run from deep and powerful finish.

When asked the performance of Marriott and the whole team in general, he added: “Especially in the FA Cup, you have to take those chances when you are gifted them and I’m happy we stuck in for the whole game and I’m happy with Jack’s two goals.

“It just shows the squad depth we have, we have the two best strikers in the league, arguably in the League One and the Championship’ playing with those players week-in week-out is beneficial for me both on and off the pitch.”