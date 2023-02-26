Ephron Mason-Clark during his man-of-the-match display for Posh against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Grant McCann summer signing put in another man-of-the-match display on Saturday as Posh put in one of their best performances of the season to thump second-placed Plymouth 5-2.

Mason-Clark had a hand in four of the goals; supplying the cross that Kwame Poku was fouled trying to head home for a penalty, volleying onto the post before Hector Kyprianou tapped in the second before putting in the crosses that led to both the fourth and fifth goals.

He is set to only be credited with one assist though after rules state that because his effort came back off the post before Kyprianou tapped home, he will not get the assist; something he jokingly said him and Poku were trying to argue with the FA over!

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor thanks Ephron Mason-Clark for the goal assist against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 23-year-old has credited his recent form- which has seen many fans suggest that he will be the next star that the club picked up from non-league to earn himself a big money move- to the impact of working under Darren Ferguson.

He said: “I’m just keeping my head to the ground, everyone in my family is great support and I’m not getting too high or too low and being as reliable as possible.

“The things I’m learning on and off the pitch from the manager are making me better not just as a footballer but as a person as well.

“He tells me to keep doing what I’m doing and to believe in myself more. He says I am but sitting down together and going through clips of myself is a good starting point to help me improve.

"It was a really good game, tough at the start but the fact that we stuck to our game plan showed in the end. It started with everybody playing well and I’m happy to help the team out with assists and overall performance.”

“The movement and the transitions within the forward line is something that we’ve been working on the whole week. We need to take that and the ruthlessness that we showed onto the next games and be calm as a unit. If we keep performing like that, we will be a tough team to play against.”

Posh made up ground on the play-offs with Saturday’s victory, despite staying in ninth, and could be seventh and just four points off the play-offs if they can beat Charlton on Tuesday.

Posh will be able to call on Oliver Norburn in the run-in too after he made his return from injury against Plymouth, with a 15-minute cameo after 11 months out. He was given a warm reception by the Posh squad after the game.

Mason-Clark added: “The dressing room is very positive, we’re all hungry and all have the same goal. If we just look after each other and keep working then we’ll get what we want.

“That is especially true with the depth we have in our squad- Norbs coming back is a great addition, he’s one of those voices we all need in the dressing room; it’s a big factor in now we’re doing right now.

