Ephron is happier on the wing, but he wants to become a complete attacking player

Peterborough United star Ephron Mason-Clark is working hard to become a complete attacking player.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:45 BST- 2 min read
The 24 year-old has played wide on the left and as a number ‘10’ this season as well as tackling short spells as a centre forward.

Mason-Clark admits he feels more comfortable playing in a wide position, but he accepts the benefits of becoming flexible. The 24 year-old claimed two assists in last Saturday’s win over Lincoln City at London Road, one when running centrally and one from out wide.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony both feel he could become a top central striker.

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
"I do feel more comfortable out wide,” Mason-Clark admitted. “But I’ll go wherever the manager wants me to go.

"I do switch positions in games and I’m working to become a complete attacking player by learning different skills like making the right run at the right time.

"We have a very tactically aware manager. He doesn’t expect his wingers to go box to box, but he works on small things like starting and finishing positions so we can help on both sides of the game.

"The Lincoln game was a tough game at the end of a tough week on and off the pitch. Opposition teams know we like to keep possession so they try and stop that so we had to dig in and then find our own tempo after a difficult end to the first half.

Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"The manager was calm at half-time. He kept us positive and made sure we didn’t get disheartened.

"We’re on a good run now, but we’re on a break now which is still good as we need to be fresh to play the way we do.”

Mason-Clark scored 10 goals in his first Posh season last term, but has managed just two in the current campaign so far and none in the league since the opening day of the season.

Posh have a weekend off because of international call-ups. They are back in League One action at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, October 21.

