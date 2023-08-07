Mason-Clark limped out of the opening day League One success at Reading on Saturday early in the second-half. He had claimed the only goal of the game just before the break.

It was a suspected hamstring problem, but initial tests on the injury show no serious damage.

Mason-Clark won’t play against Swindon, but he will be in contention for Saturday’s League One home game with Charlton Athletic providing further testing produces similar results.

Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his goal for Posh against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It looks like good news,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “It looks like fatigue and nervous energy helped bring on the problem, but the tests we’ve done since are positive and if the tests tomorrow are the same there will be no need for a scan and he will be back in training on Thursday.

"It was a tough call to make to take him off as he wanted to stay on, but John Chatfield (physio) feared it would aggravate the problem and then Ephron would have been out for a long time.

"It was absolutely the right decision and it looks like we caught it just in time.”

Ricky-Jade Jones replaced his captain at Reading and is favourite to start tomorrow.

Ephron Mason-Clark limps off at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It sounds like Ferguson plans to field a strong side against a Swindon team who saw their scheduled League Two fixture at Colchester United on Saturday postponed just before kick off because of a waterlogged pitch.

"It’s early in the season and momentum is important,” Ferguson added. We are treating tomorrow as an important game. We want to have a cup run.

"We have seen a few of Swindon’s pre-season games when they took on strong opposition and they are an expansive team with good players. They play good football and it will be a tough game.

"What we have is a group of players who will have a go. They showed great desire to win a game at Reading and that can take you a long way in football.

"I felt the atmosphere between the players and the fans was also great. The reception they gave us at the end was very good.”

Matchday admission prices have been reduced for tomorrow’s game. They are discounted further if bought in advance.

The London Road End and the Deskgo Stand will be closed for this fixture.