Ephron at the double at Peterborough United presentation night - and the rest of the club's award winners

​Ephron Mason-Clark was a double winner at the Peterborough United presentation night.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Ephron Mason-Clark (right) with Nathanael Ogbeta. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark (right) with Nathanael Ogbeta. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​The summer signing from Barnet collected the ‘Forever Posh Away Travel Player of the Season’ prize and the ‘Players’ Player of the Season’ award at a gltzy do at the Holiday Inn.

Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris picked up the ‘Forever Posh Player of the Year’ trophy, while Ronnie Edwards won the ‘Young Player of the Year’ award and Hector Kyprianou won the ‘Goal of the Season’ prize for his individual effort at Forest Green.

The Posh Women’s prizes were won by Lucie Mogridge (Player of the Year), Evie Driscoll-King (Players’ Player of the Year) and Keir Perkins (Goal of the Year).

Barry Fry.Barry Fry.
Barry Fry.
Long-serving director of football Barry Fry was presented with an ‘outstanding contribution to the club’ award. He’s been at Posh since 1996.

Other award winners

Under 21s Goal of the Season – Harry ThomasUnder 21s Players’ Player of the Season – Kai Corbett

Under 21s Player of the Season – Kai Corbett

Under 18s Goal of the Season – Janos Bodnar

Under 18s Players’ Player of the Season – Benjamin Arthur

Under 18s Player of the Season – James Dornelly

Unsung hero award – Gary Reed

Women’s Player in the Community award – Jess Evans

Men’s Player in the Community award – Ricky-Jade Jones

Women’s Development Squad Players’ Player of the Season – Edyn Osker

Women’s Development Squad Player of the Season – Alicia Podd

