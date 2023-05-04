Ephron at the double at Peterborough United presentation night - and the rest of the club's award winners
Ephron Mason-Clark was a double winner at the Peterborough United presentation night.
The summer signing from Barnet collected the ‘Forever Posh Away Travel Player of the Season’ prize and the ‘Players’ Player of the Season’ award at a gltzy do at the Holiday Inn.
Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris picked up the ‘Forever Posh Player of the Year’ trophy, while Ronnie Edwards won the ‘Young Player of the Year’ award and Hector Kyprianou won the ‘Goal of the Season’ prize for his individual effort at Forest Green.
The Posh Women’s prizes were won by Lucie Mogridge (Player of the Year), Evie Driscoll-King (Players’ Player of the Year) and Keir Perkins (Goal of the Year).
Long-serving director of football Barry Fry was presented with an ‘outstanding contribution to the club’ award. He’s been at Posh since 1996.
Other award winners
Under 21s Goal of the Season – Harry ThomasUnder 21s Players’ Player of the Season – Kai Corbett
Under 21s Player of the Season – Kai Corbett
Under 18s Goal of the Season – Janos Bodnar
Under 18s Players’ Player of the Season – Benjamin Arthur
Under 18s Player of the Season – James Dornelly
Unsung hero award – Gary Reed
Women’s Player in the Community award – Jess Evans
Men’s Player in the Community award – Ricky-Jade Jones
Women’s Development Squad Players’ Player of the Season – Edyn Osker
Women’s Development Squad Player of the Season – Alicia Podd