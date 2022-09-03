Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom came up for a corner late in the game at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Two goals from Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett, A European Under 19 Championship teammate of Posh defender Ronnie Edwards, proved to be the difference in this League One clash as leaders Portsmouth came from behind to win 2-1.

For the second Saturday in a row Posh led a tough opponent, but couldn’t hold on, even for a point. Jack Marriott’s fifth-minute tap-in was eventually cancelled out in a lively first-half by a fine Scarlett header.

The second-half featured few attractive attacking moments until Sacrlett’s deadly finish from the edge of the area 20 minutes from time. Posh were unfortunate losers for sure, but they failed to make the most of some promising positions. Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom, who was powerless to stop the goals, didn’t make a single save in the game.

Jack Marriott scored for Posh at Portsmouth.

They are the fractions that these games are often decided on and they are not going for Posh, away from home at least as they have now lost on three of their four road trips, the last three.

Posh reverted mostly to their preferred League One starting line-up with Josh Knight replacing Nathan Thompson on the right of a back three.

The pre-match statistics suggested a free-scoring clash as table-topping Pompey and Posh started the day with more League One goals than anyone else. One-time Posh transfer target Colby BIshop was not far behind Jonson Clarke-Harris in the individual scoring charts.

Posh boss Grant McCann demanded his team handled a big crowd at Fratton Park better than they handled the one at Pride Park last weekend – a point that applied to the match referee – so news of sold out home areas for this game was a concern.

As were a couple of soft free-kicks in the opening stages for Pompey, but referee Samuel Borrett settled down and allowed a fine slide tackle from Jonson Clarke-Harris on Michael Morrison as Posh took a fifth-minute lead. Clarke-Harris unselfishly squared to Marriott who tapped home.

The game developed into a fascination tactical battle. Pompey were happy to launch goalkicks towards Colby Bishop in the expectation he would win headers or free-kicks. When Posh played through the forward press they found plenty of space in which to play without managing to find a killer pass, even when presented with plenty of time.

Home ‘keeper Josh Griffiths stopped Clarke-Harris adding an immediate second from 20 yards, while Pompey fizzed a couple of shots wide from 25 yards with Rohan Curtis and Owen Dale the unfortunate players.

Lucas Bergstrom’s dodgiest moment arrived on 16 minutes when his clearance was charged down by Owen Dale, but the ball travelled out for a goal kick.

Central midfielders Jack Taylor and Jeando Fuchs were excellent in the first-half, but their accuracy wasn’t matched further forward. Harrison Burrows wasted a couple of excellent crossing opportunities, while a whipped free kick from Ward and a cross from Clarke-Harris just eluded Marriott.

Pompey should have levelled in the 33rd minute when Curtis headed wide of a gaping goal, but they were level five minutes later when Posh fell asleep at a set-piece. The ball was moved left to Clark Robertson whose superb delivery was skilfully headed home by Scarlett.

Posh started the second-half on the front foot, but half chances came and went with Marriott poking wide from 16 yards after linking up with Clarke-Harros and a fine Ward cross scrambled behind for a corner.

Pompey came back into the game with Curtis heading wide from long range and on 70 minutes they ultimately won the game when Scarlett popped up on the corner of the penalty area before fooling Bergstrom with the direction of a powerful low shot.

Posh pressed on, but aside from a goalmouth scramble wwhich the referee interruped wrongly and a last-gasp header from Knight from a free kick they couldn’t get back on level terms, even after sending 6ft 9in goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom up for a corner.

It’s two home games next and Posh could do with six points as tough away games will keep on coming for a while yet.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Harrison Burrows (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 77 mins), Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Joe Ward, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson (sub Kwame Poku, 71 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott (sub Ephron Mason-Clark, 79 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Joe Tomlinson, Hector Kyprianou, Joel Randall.

Pompey: Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Owen Dale (sub Reeco Hackett, 66 mins), Tom Lowery (sub Joe Morrell, 76 mins), Marlon Pack, Ronan Curtis (sub Josh Koroma, 66 mins), Dane Scarlett (sub Joe Piggott, 76 mins), Colby Bishop (sub Jay Mingi, 82 mins).

Uused subs: Josh Oluwayemi, Michael Jacobs.

Goals: Posh – Marriott (5 mins).

Pompey – Scarlett (38 mins & 71 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Kent (foul),

Pompey – Rafferty (foul), Robertson (time-wasting).

Referee: Samuel Barrott 6.