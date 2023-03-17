News you can trust since 1948
England call for Peterborough United defender but Derby County match to go ahead

Ronnie Edwards has been called up to the England Under-20 squad.

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards has been called up to the England U20 squad. Photo: Joe Dent.
The Posh defender will miss the home tie against Derby on March 25 after being called up to Ian Foster’s side to face Germany, USA and France.

Edwards will be available for Saturday’s trip to Lincoln before travelling to represent his country.

England face Germany on Wednesday (March 22) at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium as well as USA on Saturday (March 25) and France on Tuesday (March 28), both in Marbella.

Edwards made his England U20 debut- after winning the U19 Euros- in September last year.

Posh will still be in action at home on March 25 after Derby midfielder Jason Knight was the only Rams player to be called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

It was speculated that Conor Hourihane and Eiran Cashin could have been in line for call-ups to Stephen Kenny’s squad but both have been left out and will be available to face Posh.

Sammie Szmodics was also overlooked by the Ireland boss.

