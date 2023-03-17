Ronnie Edwards has been called up to the England U20 squad. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh defender will miss the home tie against Derby on March 25 after being called up to Ian Foster’s side to face Germany, USA and France.

Edwards will be available for Saturday’s trip to Lincoln before travelling to represent his country.

England face Germany on Wednesday (March 22) at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium as well as USA on Saturday (March 25) and France on Tuesday (March 28), both in Marbella.

Edwards made his England U20 debut- after winning the U19 Euros- in September last year.

Posh will still be in action at home on March 25 after Derby midfielder Jason Knight was the only Rams player to be called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

It was speculated that Conor Hourihane and Eiran Cashin could have been in line for call-ups to Stephen Kenny’s squad but both have been left out and will be available to face Posh.

