England assist for Peterborough United’s teenage star

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh.

Edwards delivered the cross from which Spurs striker Dane Scarlett claimed his second goal of the game in the second half.

That made it 2-2, but Belgium found a late winner.

Edwards played in two of England’s three matches in the tournament. He made his international debut in a 3-1 defeat against France, but missed the 3-1 win over Mexico.