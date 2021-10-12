England assist for Peterborough United’s teenage star
Ronnie Edwards’ England Under 19 experience came to an end today (October 12) with a goal assist in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Belgium in Marbella, Spain.
Edwards delivered the cross from which Spurs striker Dane Scarlett claimed his second goal of the game in the second half.
That made it 2-2, but Belgium found a late winner.
Edwards played in two of England’s three matches in the tournament. He made his international debut in a 3-1 defeat against France, but missed the 3-1 win over Mexico.
Edwards will be back at Posh on Thursday to start preparing for Saturday’s Championship trip to Middlesbrough (October 9).