England and Edwards are into the last 16 of the Under 20 World Cup
Edwards played his second 90 minutes of the competition as England beat Uruguay 3-2 to make it two wins out of two following a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their opening game.
Official match stats recorded Edwards, the only England player from a club outside the top two divisions of English football, made 18 accurate passes, won two tackles and committed one foul.
England won the game with goals from Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea), Darko Gyabi (Leeds) and Alfie Devine (Spurs).
England finish their group matches against Iraq on Sunday.