Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has helped England into the quarter-finals of the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th May 2023, 22:22 BST- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards (white shirt) in action for England against Tunisia. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.
Ronnie Edwards (white shirt) in action for England against Tunisia. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.

Edwards played his second 90 minutes of the competition as England beat Uruguay 3-2 to make it two wins out of two following a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their opening game.

Official match stats recorded Edwards, the only England player from a club outside the top two divisions of English football, made 18 accurate passes, won two tackles and committed one foul.

England won the game with goals from Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea), Darko Gyabi (Leeds) and Alfie Devine (Spurs).

England finish their group matches against Iraq on Sunday.

