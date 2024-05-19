David Ajiboye. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United fans were largely in agreement with the club’s retained, released and transfer list decisions.

Posh have retained the bulk of last season’s successful squad, but veteran striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jeando Fuchs were released. Both were among the club’s biggest earners.

Here is a selection of fans’ comments as delivered to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It shows our ambition. Ajiboye is a decent player but we want players who are good enough for the top of the league. He's not there.

Jed Steer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

@E_Sure91

Ajiboye’s listing is similar to James Wesolowski all those years ago. He’s a serviceable player, but in the cold light of day unlikely to ever be a top L1/Championship talent.

@HarryAnders272

I really hope Steer and Knight sign. But realistically where is Steer going to go? If Burrows goes we should be all over Nathanael Ogbeta who’s out of contract at Swansea. Happy with list overall.

@Jimmyfountain1

It depends what Steer wants as I’m sure a lot of Championship clubs would want him as a number 2, and some league One clubs as a first choice. Depends if money is the issue. Top pro though and we should be all over him. Knight will have a lot of options I suspect.

@LiamPUFC1996

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list looks pretty good to me. We have to remember that we don’t know the ins and outs of what happens behind-the-scenes. That looks a pretty good basis for next year and of course we might bring in some new players at some point. If we can keep Steer/Knight all the better.

@TobyWoody

It's quite an aggressive prune of players that aren't up to top League 1 standard, which suggests we’re looking to free up wages for new players.

@matt_pufc

Harsh on Talley, Fuchs and Ajiboye and they must see something in Bilokapic.

@davidwh1971

I'd have been more ruthless with De Havilland. He's been very poor when called upon and doesn't appear to have anything special.