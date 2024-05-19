End-of-season lists confirm Peterborough United remain ambitious
Posh have retained the bulk of last season’s successful squad, but veteran striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jeando Fuchs were released. Both were among the club’s biggest earners.
Here is a selection of fans’ comments as delivered to @PTAlanSwann on X...
It shows our ambition. Ajiboye is a decent player but we want players who are good enough for the top of the league. He's not there.
@E_Sure91
Ajiboye’s listing is similar to James Wesolowski all those years ago. He’s a serviceable player, but in the cold light of day unlikely to ever be a top L1/Championship talent.
@HarryAnders272
I really hope Steer and Knight sign. But realistically where is Steer going to go? If Burrows goes we should be all over Nathanael Ogbeta who’s out of contract at Swansea. Happy with list overall.
@Jimmyfountain1
It depends what Steer wants as I’m sure a lot of Championship clubs would want him as a number 2, and some league One clubs as a first choice. Depends if money is the issue. Top pro though and we should be all over him. Knight will have a lot of options I suspect.
@LiamPUFC1996
The list looks pretty good to me. We have to remember that we don’t know the ins and outs of what happens behind-the-scenes. That looks a pretty good basis for next year and of course we might bring in some new players at some point. If we can keep Steer/Knight all the better.
@TobyWoody
It's quite an aggressive prune of players that aren't up to top League 1 standard, which suggests we’re looking to free up wages for new players.
@matt_pufc
Harsh on Talley, Fuchs and Ajiboye and they must see something in Bilokapic.
@davidwh1971
I'd have been more ruthless with De Havilland. He's been very poor when called upon and doesn't appear to have anything special.
@almostnorthern