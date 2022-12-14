Posh boss Darren Ferguson knew his time was up during a game at MK Dons in February, 2015. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson, whose four Posh promotions make him the most successful manager in the club’s history, has been installed as 4/1 favourite by bookmakers BetVictor to become the new head coach at MK Dons.

Dons sacked Liam Manning at the weekend with the club 23rd in the table following a 2-1 home loss to Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh host MK in a League One match on Thursday, December 29.

Manning was a left-field appointment when he replaced another former Posh favourite Russell Martin at stadium:mk in August 2021.

Manning had been working with Belgian second tier club Lommel, but took MK to a third place finish and a play-off semi-final defeat in his first season.

Many of the players from last season’s squad left in the summer and have been replaced with lesser talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now thought MK owner Pete Winkelman and director of football Lee Sweeting would prefer to appoint a more experienced manager and Ferguson is available having been out of work since leaving Posh last February.

Ferguson would also bring an outstanding League One record as three of his four Posh promotions arrived at third tier level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweeting told the MK Citizen: “Whoever takes over has to have the spirit and leadership to take us forward.”

Ferguson managed Posh in over 500 games in three spells and has over 700 senior matches as a manager under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson left Posh for the second time after a 3-0 League One defeat at MK in February, 2015.

He had steered Posh to the League One play-off final of 2010-11 after a thrilling semi-final win over MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other leading fancies with BetVictor to become MK manager: 8/1 Leam Richardson, 10/1 Marc Bircham, 1/1 Brian Barry-Murphy.

Ferguson has also been listed at 16/1 to become the next manager of Charlton Athletic. Posh are at Charlton for a League One fixture on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad