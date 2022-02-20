Eight-match ban for former Peterborough United manager, mighty Mo strikes for MK, Three goals in two games for ex-Posh youth team striker

Mark Cooper when managing Posh.

Cooper, who managed Posh briefly in the Championship relegation season of 2009-10, is now in charge at League Two side Barrow.

The incident took place during Barrow’s League Two fixture with Exeter in August when Cooper was sent off by the referee, Andrew Kitchen, for apparent comments made to his colleague Helen Edwards. Cooper (53) denied the charge, but was also fined £3,000. He has the right if appeal.

Ex-Posh striker Mo Eisa is playing a big part in the League One promotion charge of MK Dons. Eisa, who Posh signed for over £1 million from Cheltenham in 2019, scored his eighth goal of the season in a 2-1 win at Sunderland for the third-placed Dons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One-time Posh loanee Saido Berahino was on target in Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Doncaster. It was his first goal since September.