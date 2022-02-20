Eight-match ban for former Peterborough United manager, mighty Mo strikes for MK, Three goals in two games for ex-Posh youth team striker
Former Peterborough United manager Mark Cooper has been given an eight-match touchline ban for a breach of FA Rule E3 after he was found to have made reference to gender during an exchange with an assistant referee.
Cooper, who managed Posh briefly in the Championship relegation season of 2009-10, is now in charge at League Two side Barrow.
The incident took place during Barrow’s League Two fixture with Exeter in August when Cooper was sent off by the referee, Andrew Kitchen, for apparent comments made to his colleague Helen Edwards. Cooper (53) denied the charge, but was also fined £3,000. He has the right if appeal.
Ex-Posh striker Mo Eisa is playing a big part in the League One promotion charge of MK Dons. Eisa, who Posh signed for over £1 million from Cheltenham in 2019, scored his eighth goal of the season in a 2-1 win at Sunderland for the third-placed Dons.
One-time Posh loanee Saido Berahino was on target in Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Doncaster. It was his first goal since September.
In League Two Josh Davison, a former Posh youth team striker, scored his third goal in two games as Swindon won 3-0 at Carlisle and Harry Anderson scored past on-loan Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym as Bristol Rovers won 4-0 at Stevenage.