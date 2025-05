Eight former Peterborough United players have been released by their clubs since the end of last season

Oliver Norburn. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Peterborough United players have appeared on the released lists of EFL clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricardo Santos (Bolton), Danny Andrew (Cambridge), Oliver Norburn (Blackpool), Ryan Broom (Fleetwood), Tom Nichols (Mansfield), Christy Pym (Mansfield), Jevani Brown (Bristol Rovers) and Callum Cooke (Morecambe) have all been let go since the end of the season. Ex-Posh forward Lee Angol has been offered a new contract by Morecambe who will play in the National League next season.

Bayley McCann, who spent time on loan at Peterborough Sports last season, has been offered a new contract by League One side Barnsley. Another Sports loanee Sam Straughan-Brown has been offered a professional contract by Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League One sides Huddersfield Town and Barnsley have release 18 and 15 players respectively.

Tom Nichols. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The released and transfer listed players of every EFL club are here (as of May 8). Should Posh make a play for any of them?

BARNSLEY Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Sam Cosgrove, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West.

BARROW Sam Barnes, Paul Farman, Ged Garner, Charlie Kirk, Mazeed Ogungbo, Dom Telford, Junior Tiensia, Theo Vassell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLACKPOOL Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes.

Callum Cooke. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

BOLTON Ricardo Santos, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Gethin Jones. Ben Andreucci, Trevon Bryan, Harrison Fleury, Noah Halford, Ellis Litherland-Riding, Luke Matheson, Joseph Toole, Yestin Shakespear, James Westwood, George Barlow.

BRISTOL ROVERS

Scott Sinclair, Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers, Jerry Lawrence, Jack Hunt, Jevani Brown, Matt Hall ,Chris Martin.

CHELTENHAM Max Harris, Owen Evans, Tom Pett, Brandon Liggett, Ryan Bowman.

DONCASTER Richard Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXETER Cheick Diabate, Vincent Harper, Ben Purrington, Angus MacDonald, Shaun MacDonald, Mitch Beardmore, Gabe Billington, Max Edgecombe.

FLEETWOOD Ryan Broom, Danny Mayor, Callum Dolan.

GRIMSBY Jake Eastwood, Callum Ainley, Curtis Thompson, Harvey Cribb, Rekeil Pyke, Donovan Wilson.

HUDDERSFIELD

Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott, Conor Falls, Michael Stone.

MANSFIELD Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn, George Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MORECAMBE Saul Fox-Akinde, Callum Cooke, Hallam Hope, Ross Millen, Stuart Moore, George Ray, Ryan Schofield, Jordan Slew, Max Taylor.

NORTHAMPTON Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Ali Koiki, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma, Reuben Wyatt.

NORWICH Angus Gunn, Onel Hernández, Jacob Sørensen, Jonathan Tomkinson. Archie Mair.

PLYMOUTH Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins Davies, Josh Bernard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHREWSBURY Jamal Blackman, Joe Young, Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre, Jordan Rossiter, Dom Gape, David Wheeler, Jordan Shipley.

STOKE

Jordan Thompson, Lynden Gooch, Michael Rose, Enda Stevens.

TRANMERE Tom Davies, Kieron Morris, Chris Merrie, Luke Norris, Connor Wood, Declan Drysdale, Reuben Egan.