EFL fans think Peterborough Unites will finish in the play-offs.

As it turns out, EFL fans fancy Posh to keep their hopes for an immediate return to the Championship alive with play-off finish.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday narrowly missed out on promotion last season, but the Yorkshire club is predicted to be successful this time around with Derby County also tipped to bounce back after last season’s relegation. Barnsley, who are also dropping down a tier this season, aren’t in fact backed for promotion though with Ipswich, Bolton, Portsmouth and Posh favoured for the play-offs.

Forest Green are in League One for the first time in their history but if EFL fans are correct it won’t be for long as Rovers are tipped for the drop alongside fellow newly-promoted Exeter. Interestingly, fans also see Lancashire sides Fleetwood and Morecambe as favourites for the drop instead of the other two newly-promoted teams, Port Vale and Bristol Rovers.

The predicted table is as follows:

1 Sheffield Wednesday (C) 46.40% 232 votes

2 Derby (P) 41.80% 209 votes

3 Ipswich Town (Pl) 31.20% 156 votes

4 Bolton (Pl) 28.60% 143 votes

5 Portsmouth (Pl) 27.80% 139 votes

6 Peterborough (Pl) 26.00% 130 votes

7 MK Dons 24.80% 124 votes

8 Oxford 18.00% 90 votes

9 Charlton 16.40% 82 votes

10 Barnsley 15.40% 77 votes

15 Shrewsbury 25.20% 126 votes

16 Lincoln 25.80% 129 votes

17 Cheltenham 33.20% 166 votes

18 Cambridge 33.80% 169 votes

19 Accrington 35.40% 177 votes

20 Port Vale 36.40% 182 votes

21 Morecambe (R) 38.40% 192 votes

22 Exeter (R) 38.80% 194 votes

23 Forest Green (R) 41.80% 209 votes

24 Fleetwood (R) 46.00% 230 votes