EFL change a League One play-off semi final date that could involve Peterborough United
The EFL have changed the date of a League One play-off semi-final that could involve Peterborough United.
Posh will qualify for the play-offs if they win at Barnsley on Sunday and Sheffield Wednesday beat Derby County at Hillsborough. A draw for the Rams would leave Posh needing to win by three clear goals at Oakwell.
If Posh do sneak into the top six they will host Wednesday in the first leg of a play off semi-final on Friday, May 12 (8pm kick off).
But the second leg date in Sheffield has now been switched from Saturday, May 20 to Thursday, May 18 (8pm kick off).
It’s understood South Yorkshire Police didn’t want Wednesday and Barnsley playing at home on the same day which was the orginal schedule as the Tykes have already secured a fourth place finish in League One. Barnsley will meet either Bolton Wanderers or Derby in the other play-off semi-final.