If Posh qualify for the play-offs they will travel to Hillsborough on a Thursday night. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will qualify for the play-offs if they win at Barnsley on Sunday and Sheffield Wednesday beat Derby County at Hillsborough. A draw for the Rams would leave Posh needing to win by three clear goals at Oakwell.

If Posh do sneak into the top six they will host Wednesday in the first leg of a play off semi-final on Friday, May 12 (8pm kick off).

But the second leg date in Sheffield has now been switched from Saturday, May 20 to Thursday, May 18 (8pm kick off).