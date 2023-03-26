Ronnie Edwards (right) should be back with Posh next weekend after a spell on international duty with England Under 20s.

Edwards was an unused sub in England’s 2-0 win over Germany on Wednesday in Manchester. England have one more game to play against France in Marbella on Tuesday (March 28) after which Edwards should return to Posh and be available for Saturday’s League One fixture with Oxford United at London Road (April 1).

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph scored twice for England with Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and captain Harvey Vale (Chelsea) also on target.

Posh centre-back Manu Fernandez came on at half-time as Barnet won 2-0 at Wealdstone to strengthen their place in the National League play-offs. Fernandez joined fifth-placed Barnet on loan on Thursday.

Another young Posh central defender Charlie O’Connell returned to Woking on loan on the same day, but sat on the substitutes’ bench in a 2-1 win at Maidstone yesterday. Woking are third.

Posh goalkeeper Will Lakin made his debut for Kettering Town and kept a clean sheet in a creditable National League North home draw with Darlington. Kettering host Peterborough Sports on Tuesday (March 28. 7.45pm).