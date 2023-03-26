Edwards plays 90 minutes in England win and updates on the Peterborough United players out on loan
Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards played 90 minutes for England Under 20s in a 4-2 win over the United States in a friendly in Marbella, Spain on Saturday.
Edwards was an unused sub in England’s 2-0 win over Germany on Wednesday in Manchester. England have one more game to play against France in Marbella on Tuesday (March 28) after which Edwards should return to Posh and be available for Saturday’s League One fixture with Oxford United at London Road (April 1).
Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph scored twice for England with Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and captain Harvey Vale (Chelsea) also on target.
Posh centre-back Manu Fernandez came on at half-time as Barnet won 2-0 at Wealdstone to strengthen their place in the National League play-offs. Fernandez joined fifth-placed Barnet on loan on Thursday.
Another young Posh central defender Charlie O’Connell returned to Woking on loan on the same day, but sat on the substitutes’ bench in a 2-1 win at Maidstone yesterday. Woking are third.
Posh goalkeeper Will Lakin made his debut for Kettering Town and kept a clean sheet in a creditable National League North home draw with Darlington. Kettering host Peterborough Sports on Tuesday (March 28. 7.45pm).
Of the other Posh players out on loan, winger David Ajiboye was taken off at half-time in Sutton United’s 0-0 draw at Mansfield in League Two and full-back Joe Tomlinson played 84 minutes of Swindon Town’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stockport County, also in League Two.