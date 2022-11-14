Posh celebrate their last-gasp winner. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Keir Perkins was the one who found the net with a looping effort right at the death to knock out Stourbridge and secure a 2-1 win for Posh Women.

The side qualified for the first round for the first time in their history last season but were beaten by Long Eaton but they are guaranteed to go at least one better this year.

While the sides may play in the same division, it is still somewhat of an upset given Posh sit in sixth on 11 points and Stourbridge are runaway leaders, with eight wins and a defeat from nine games. They are eight points clear and have scored 39; only conceding four.

It was all about a one-off match at Abbey Lawn on Sunday (November 13) and it was Posh that got the job done.

Boss Dan Lawlor said: “Last minute goals are special but it’s not just the timing, its the quality. It's unbelievable. The game is going to penalties and she pulls that out. What a feeling for everyone

“We really deserved that today and I’m so proud of what the team did today.”

Stourbridge began well as expected and hit the woodwork after 13 minutes through Niamh Deasy but Posh came straight back and created a glorious chance of their own just four minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keir Perkins wheels away to celebrate her dramatic winner. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Perkins shrugged off her marker and played in Kayleigh Aylmer, who just couldn’t keep her effort from inside the box down.

It was then Posh’s turn to hit the woodwork and it was Megan Lawlor who found the underside of the crossbar from inside the box. Perkins just couldn’t smuggle in the rebound.

It was Posh that broke the deadlock eventually and they did it af the perfect time when Niamh Connor rose highest to head home Aylmer’s cross with just a minute of the first half remaining,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stourbridge came out with renewed desire in the second half but were thwarted by Posh until the 78th minute when Hannah Fishwick fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Niamh Connor rises to head in the game's opening goal. Photo: Jason Richardson.

They would have stolen it as well in the final minutes if Neive Corry in the Posh goal had not a Deasy effort around the post.

Posh came into the game again during extra time and even saw a Jess Evans header cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things looked to be heading to penalties up stepped Perkins to score the most dramatic of goals. Her effort rose high and dipped just at the right time to drop into the top of the net- cue the celebrations.

Lawlor added: “We were thin on numbers today and we didn’t make many subs so I have to give all of the team credit today. They dug in and dug deep and got the result they deserved. You have to be resilient and play well against good teams; we did that for 120 minutes today.

“The momentum is going to take us forward and if anything is going to give you that bit more of a push it’s nights like this that show you that we are good enough to compete with the top sides.”

Posh XI: Corry, Aylmer (Bailey, 106min), Connor, Evans, Mugridge, Perkins, Steward (Hendrick, 114min), Lawlor, Driscoll, Driscoll-King, Kirk (Oliveria, 98min).

Advertisement Hide Ad