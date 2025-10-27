Double Peterborough United Wembley winner has quit football at the age of 33

Jed Steer after his penalty shootout heroics for Posh at Wrexham last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Two-time Peterborough United Wembley winner Jed Steer has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33.

Goalkeeper Steer has been without a club after a mutual decision to end his Posh contract at the end of last season.

The former Aston Villa player played in the back-to-back EFL Trophy Final wins for Posh at Wembley in 2024 and 2025. He kept a clean sheet in last season’s final against an expensively assembled Birmingham City side. He had been a hero in the semi-final penalty shootout win at another top League One side Wrexham.

Steer was also in goal when Aston Villa secured promotion to the Premier League with a Wembley Play-off Final win over Derby County in 2019.

Steer initially joined Posh in January 2024 as Posh sought an experienced head in a young dressing room. He made 50 appearances for the club.

Steer announced his retirement on social media on Monday evening. He said: “It’s time to hang up the gloves. It’s been a blast. Three Wembley final wins, promotion to the Premier League and both Achilles ruptured!

"Thank you to the fans and everyone who’s been part of the journey. I have memories that will live with me forever.”

Steer played for nine different professional clubs after starting out at Norwich City. He spent 11 years at Villa, but was loaned put on numerous occasions. Posh signed him from Villa on a permanent deal.

Steer is now set for a career in media. He was a co-presenter of a Posh club podcast last season and worked for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire as a summariser for the recent Posh win at Burton Albion.