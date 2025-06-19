Don't panic yet Peterborough United fans, save it until the opening day of the season

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and director of football Barry Fry. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images).

​The middle of June is a bit early to panic, but it hasn’t stopped some Posh fans getting into a sweat about the 2025-26 season.

​Maybe the oppressive heat is a factor.

On the surface it’s been a tough financial year so far for Posh, starting with the bizarre decision of centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez to turn down a reported £2 million move to Norwich City.

Bumper sell-on clauses from the transfers of Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark came close to materialising, but didn’t.

Kevin Russell (left) and Darren Ferguson (right) is the most successful management team in Posh history. Photo Ben Davis.

Incidentally those who have suddenly decided 80 year-old Barry Fry is responsible for all current Posh ills should remember who negotiated those transfers.

The expected millions from the departures of Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku look likely to be replaced by relatively paltry fees.

Add to that the reluctance of one key player (Archie Collins) and two promising ones (Malik Mothersille & Harley Mills) to sign contract extensions has caused angst.

They now face being sold as they enter the last year of their playing contracts to protect Posh from losing Collins on a free a la Hector Kyprianou and the other two for a pittance, if they follow a growing trend of moving abroad.

If all three depart it leaves the squad looking threadbare as well as hopelessly inexperienced. It’s a concern Tayo Edun and, possibly, Sam Hughes will find more lucrative moves rather than returning to Posh.

Clearly it remains a battle to keep on top of the club’s financial position.

All this happening at the end of a horror season by our club’s standards helps to explain the frustration and fear of fans.

But it’s only June 19th. There are six weeks to go until the start of the League One season, and therefore plenty of time to build a competitive squad. The fact the most successful management team in Posh history has been reunited appears to have been drowned by negative noise about other matters.

The 2025-26 squad probably won’t be complete by the time the team head off to St George’s Park for a pre-season training camp, but the fact Posh are heading to England’s expensive headquarters at all suggests the club is not exactly on its uppers.

Too often fans assume lots of signings means success and few signings will lead to a struggle. The blind optimism and positivity that breaks out among a football club fanbase, and some journalists, whenever a new signing is announced always baffles me.

​At the top level it makes sense as the new arrivals are players you’ve most likely heard of and seen in action.

That’s not often the case in the lower divisions, especially in the market Posh go shopping.

Posh have signed two new players so far this summer and I doubt many of those rushing to profess excitement had heard of either Kyrell Lisbie or Declan Frith.

They might turn out to brilliant, but no-one will know until they start playing. I hadn’t heard of Ephron Mason-Clark when he signed for Posh either.

And yet read these reactions to the recent arrival of Frith.

‘Looks like we’ve unearthed another gem.’

‘Quick, good skill set.’

‘Looks like another Ivan Toney-type pay day in the future!’

‘What a signing! Few more like this and we will back up that table!’

‘Lots of potential. Has some strength and pace.’

How on earth do they know? I can guarantee the only evidence these people have is the 60-second highlights clip put out by the Posh chairman.

For goodness’ sake there’s probably 60 seconds of footage showing Rasmus Højlund scoring goals. It means nothing.

The greater the excitement over unknown players coming to your club the greater the disappointment if they flop.

Writing off seasons over a month before they start is equally daft. Preserve your panic or optimism until the line-up for the first game of the season is known.

If Posh sell Mills and get the reported seven-figure transfer fee all could seem well again.

But, one thing already looks certain. Expectation levels will be at the lowest level of the Darragh MacAnthony era and that could turn out to be a good thing.