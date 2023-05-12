Grant McCann.

McCann, who also had two spells as Posh boss, replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked on Tuesday after Rovers suffered a disappointing end to the League Two season.

McCann told the Doncaster club website: “Once I heard of the interest, it was a tremendous opportunity for myself. After the phone calls came, I had a chat with my wife and the first thing she said was it was one of the happiest times she’d seen me when I was at Doncaster. That really hit home with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved my time here, I enjoyed every minute and I’m looking forward to it.”

In McCann's previous spell in charge of Rovers in 2018-19, he led them to a fifth place-finish in League One when they pipped Posh to a play-off place on the final day of the season.

He left to take over at Hull City in June, 2019 and returned for his second spell as Posh boss in February 2022, before being sacked the following January.

Doncaster ended the 2022-23 campaign in 18th place after just two wins in their final 16 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad