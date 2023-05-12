News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Doncaster Rovers reappoint former Peterborough United manager

Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has returned to Doncaster Rovers as manager.

By Alan Swann
Published 11th May 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:40 BST
Grant McCann.Grant McCann.
Grant McCann.

McCann, who also had two spells as Posh boss, replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked on Tuesday after Rovers suffered a disappointing end to the League Two season.

McCann told the Doncaster club website: “Once I heard of the interest, it was a tremendous opportunity for myself. After the phone calls came, I had a chat with my wife and the first thing she said was it was one of the happiest times she’d seen me when I was at Doncaster. That really hit home with me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I loved my time here, I enjoyed every minute and I’m looking forward to it.”

In McCann's previous spell in charge of Rovers in 2018-19, he led them to a fifth place-finish in League One when they pipped Posh to a play-off place on the final day of the season.

Most Popular

He left to take over at Hull City in June, 2019 and returned for his second spell as Posh boss in February 2022, before being sacked the following January.

Doncaster ended the 2022-23 campaign in 18th place after just two wins in their final 16 matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That poor form saw Schofield become the second Rovers boss to be sacked this season, after predecessor Gary McSheffrey was relieved of his duties in October.

Related topics:Grant McCannDoncasterDoncaster RoversLeague TwoLeague OneHull City