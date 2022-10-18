Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action with Adam Leathers of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Just how Posh didn’t beat outmatched opponents comfortably was down to some pretty woeful finishing. That it took them until eight minutes from time to actually score the goal that carried them into the knockout stages was mildly concerning.

Manager Grant McCann had to send talisman striker Jonson Clarke-Harris on to save the day. His neat header from a fabulous Harrison Burrows cross cancelled out Daryl Horgan’s finish from just before the hour mark.

It finished 1-1 which was enough for Posh, even though they lost the subsequent, and completely pointless, penalty shootout, that a daft rule insisted should take place.

Kell Watts, Joe Ward and Ronnie Edwards all failed to score from 12 yards as Wycombe took a consolation point by a 4-3 scorline.

Familiarity was never going to breed contempt despite a second meeting between the sides in three days.

Wycombe won the far more important contest on Saturday and made nine changes to their starting line-up. Posh made a mere seven with goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom, wide man Ward, hard man Jeando Fuchs and goal machine Harrison Burrows the men to be retained. Burrows was named captain for the night at the age of 20.

As expected on-loan centre-back Watts made his Posh debut alongside Edwards, Jack Marriott was given a chance to remind everyone how good he can be, while Joel Randall was given a start without the distraction of unsympathetic Posh supporters, well not many of them anyway.

Summer signing David Ajiboye was nowhere to be seen, but in-form under 21 forward Andrew Oluwabori was given a slot on the substitutes’ bench alongside, among others, club captain and top scorer Clarke-Harris.

It was soon clear Posh had the superior side on the pitch. Posh hogged the ball for most of the first-half and once they improved their passing in the final third they started to create chances.

A fine pass from Fuchs on 21 minutes gave Ephron Mason-Clark the chance to strike at goal with his right foot, but the shot was weak and saved.

Posh even looked a threat at corners with Watts a regular target and his nod back from a deep Burrows cross was headed goalwards by Edwards and tipped over by home ‘keeper Max Stryjek.

Randall then saw a shot deflected over and he couldn’t quite get on the end of a Marriott pull-back. Tomlinson was presented with a glorious shooting chance which he scuffed, while Burrows headed badly over after a cross from the right from Ward reached him towards the back post.

Ward was excellent at right-back in the first 45 minutes, but his cross after he’d been set free by a glorious Edwards pass was a huge disapointment, especially for Mason-Clark who was waiting for a tap-in first goal for the club.

Wycombe were poor throughout the half, although one long straight free kick was allowed to travel uncontested to central defender Chris Forino. He got himself into a bit of a tangle, but a crafty backheel was blocked by Bergtsrom. It was the only time the ‘keeper was called into action in 45 minutes.

And the pattern of play continued into the second-half with a superb cross from Marriott headed just wide by Burrows in the opening minute.

Wycombe did force a couple of corners in quick succession, but Posh then missed a sitter in the 52nd minute. A sweet pass from Burrows found Ward who teed up the onrushing Randall 10 yards from goal, but his travails continued with a skied shot into the 100 or so Posh fans behind the goal.

Suspicions grew Posh would regret failing to take advantage of their dominance and so it proved just before the hour mark as Tomlinson gave the ball away and two passes later Daryl Horgan was slotting easily past Bergstrom.

The Posh response was immediate with Clarke-Harris and Ben Thompson replacing Mason-Clark and the hapless Randall. Wycombe also sent on three first-team regulars as they sought to see the game out.

Posh didn’t click immediately, but kept plugging away. Fuchs saw a close-range shot from a corner blocked before the midfielder was substituted following a poor challenge by Forino.

And finally Burrows found a superb cross which Clarke-Harris converted to add justice to the scoreline. The Posh skipper also had a lob headed off the line before the hosts forced a couple of late corners which were scrambled to safety.

There will be more important battles to be won, but knocking these opponents out of any competition should be savoured.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Joe Tomlinson, Kell Watts, Ronnie Edwards, Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows, Jeando Fuchs (sub Joe Taylor, 81 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Joel Randall (sub Ben Thompson, 63 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris 63 mins), Jack Marriott (sub Frankie Kent, 88 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Andrew Oluwabori.

Wycombe: Max Stryjek, Jack Wakely, Chris Forino, Jasper Pattenden, Adam Leathers (sub Christie Ward, 90 mins), Jack Grimmer (sub Jordan Obita, 45 mins), Daryl Horgan, Jack Young (sub Lewis Wing, 68 mins), Brandon Hanlan (sub David Wheeler, 68 mins), Sullay Kaikai, D’Mani Mellor (sub Nick Freeman, 68 mins).

Unused subs: Josh Blunkell, Ben Kaninda.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (83 mins).

Wycombe – Horgan (60 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Ward (delaying the restart).

Wycombe – Farino (foul).

Referee: Paul Howard 7