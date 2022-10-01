Jonson Clarke-Harris opens the scoring for Posh at MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It should have finished 3-0 which wouldn’t have flattered Grant McCann’s men at all. The front three all scored, Jack Taylor delivered a masterclass in midfield and defensively Posh were so solid goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom had little to do but indulge in some easy catching practice. Posh also hit the post twice.

But then as the game entered four minutes of added time MK pulled a goal back through a suspiciously offside looking Daniel Harvie. A minute later it was 3-2 as Bergstrom’s brainstorm enabled Matt Smith to deliver a neat finish from the edge of the area.

As McCann urged his players to calm down Posh did keep hold of the ball for a bit before defending a late set-piece to seal a win that ended a run of four straight away defeats in a row in League One.

It would have been a travesty if there had been any other outcime

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selection headline act for Posh was the not entirely unexpected first Football League start since December for left-back Dan Butler who replaced Harrison Burrows in the only change from the team that cruised home against Port Vale last time out.

Ronnie Edwards was back from international duty, but only as a substitute, while Taylor made his 100th Posh appearance.

Given what’s gone before this season Posh probably don’t approach away matches with that much confidence, but they enjoyed the perfect start here with a goal inside three minutes.

Ben Thompson did the donkey work after accepting Poku’s pass down the right wing and bursting past one of three home centre-backs. His cross didn’t look particularly threatening, but it somehow reached Jonson Clarke-Harris at the far post and he predictably delivered a clinical finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK managed to keep the ball for decent spells, but they played at a pace that didn’t unduly bother Posh. The hosts relied on the passing skills of former Chelsea youngster Josh McEachran. One fine long pass found Conor Grant free inside the Posh area in the 10th minute, but he opted to head at goal first time rather than take the ball down and missed the target.

Posh soon assumed control though and it was a toss up at times whether there was more space in the home grandstands or within their defensive ranks.

Ricky-Jade Jones came into the game for the first time in the 16th minute and delivered a warning of what was to come by turning Daniel Oyegoke inside out before shooting straight at MK ‘keeper Jamie Cumming.

Cumming made a much more difficult save to keep out Jack Taylor’s 25 yarder before Jones missed a golden chance for 2-0 on 26 minutes. The speedy teenager raced onto a flick from Clarke-Harris, but his attempted finish appeared casual and Cumming diverted onto a post. Jones then delivered a fine finish after Poku had won a header at a corner, but an assistant’s flag ruined the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But redemption wasn’t long in arriving as a superb little run and delicious 36th minute cross from Jones was volleyed in at the far post by Poku. It was a first Posh goalfor the exciting former Colchester youngster.

Two minutes earlier McEachran had seen a long range shot tipped over by Bergstrom and three minutes before the interval fine skill from wing-back Harvie offered up a shooting chance which was deflected behind for a corner. From the set-piece Zak Jules headed over as MK suggested they weren’t beaten just yet.

They were 10 minutes into the second-half, or they should have been, when a stray pass from Grant sent Jones through on goal and this time his finish was superb, straight into the bottom corner.

Posh kept pressing, kept pushing MK back, kept forcing mistakes and winning set-pieces. There have been signs of innovation with Posh corners this season, but it was a straightforward deep cross to the back post that Josh Knight headed against a post just past the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh were now in cruise control, they made five substitutions, changed shape to three at the back, and rarely came under threat of conceding until that madcap finale.

First Harvie ran away from his markers to reach a ball inside the penalty area to deliver a finish off the inside of a post which Bergstrom really should have covered.

And then a minute later Bergstrom galloped off his line rather unecessarily as the Posh centre-backs tried to deal with a long punt forward. The ball dropped to Smith who had the simple task of lobbing into an empty net.

Posh did eventually see the game out and two daft minutes shouldn’t detract from an impressive display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler (sub Harrison Burrows, 71 mins), Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Joe Ward, Jeando Fuchs (sub Joel Randall, 82 mins), Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Jack Marriott, 71 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Hector Kyprianou, 81 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Nathan Thompson, 63 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Ronnie Edwards.

MK: Jamie Cumming, Jack Tucker, Warren O’Hora, Daniel Oyegoke (sub Henry Lawrence, 77mins), Josh McEachran (sub Bradley Johnson, 71 mins), Zak Jules, Daniel Harvie, Ethan Robson (sub Dawson Devoy 59 mins), Matt Smith, Conor Grant (sub Louie Barry, 59 mins), Will Grigg (sub Josh Kayode, 71 mins).

Unused subs: Franco Ravizzoli, Dean Lewington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (3 mins), Poku (36 mins), Jones (55 mins).

MK – Harvie (90 mins), Smith (90 + 1 min).

Cautions: Posh – Fuchs (foul).

MK – Robson (foul), Devoy (foul), Johnson (foul).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Ollie Yates 8.