Frankie Kent (left), seen here in action against Charlton, should return to the Posh team for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Posh are at Hillsborough to take on league leaders Sheffield Wednesday, a team that haven’t lost a third tier match since October 4, a club record run of 20 matches.

The Owls will also be keen to avenge an early-season 2-0 defeat at Posh, one of only three games they’ve lost in the entire League One campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll find out about our team on Saturday, there’s no doubt about that,” Ferguson said.

Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in action against Charlton. Photo: David Lowndes.

"We have to go there and enjoy it and play our game. If you’re not going to do that at Hillsborough then you’re never going to do it.

“It’s a great game for us in terms of the boys going to enjoy it. Some of the young lads in the team will never have experienced 30,000 fans at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to have to show some bottle, but if we want to go up we have to go and perform at these places against these teams.

"If we play like we did against (second-placed) Plymouth last weekend we have to believe we can beat anyone.”

Posh thrashed Plymouth 5-2 before delivering a poor performance in a goalless draw against Charlton on Tuesday.

Ferguson could freshen up his side on Saturday with former club captain Oliver Norburn possibly in line to start a game for the first time in 11 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve got decisions to make for this game,” Ferguson aded. “Ollie is back with us and he’s played 20 minutes and then 30 minutes and looked good.”

Posh will be without centre-back Josh Knight who starts a three-match suspension following a sending-off for violent conduct against Charlton.

Frankie Kent will replace him with Hector Kyprianou expected to miss out should Norburn start.